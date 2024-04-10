Traffic congestion on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur road after truck overturns

During peak office hours, the Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road saw long queues of bikes, buses, auto rickshaws, and trucks

A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in front of Ghansoli railway station on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road after a truck overturned on the flyover earlier this morning, reported news agency ANI.

During peak office hours, the Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road saw long queues of bikes, buses, auto rickshaws, and trucks. The road was packed with vehicles and a traffic police constable was seen inspecting the overturned vehicle and trying to clear the way for vehicles. The overturned truck was seen lying in the middle of the road, on the divider, reported ANI.

The Rabale Police traffic unit reported that the truck carrying 18 tonnes of cargo could not be removed immediately, and the truck would soon be moved away.

Additionally, the Navi Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory for the region in which it mentioned the ongoing bridge construction work near Turbhe Store, resulting in traffic being restricted to a single lane only, reported ANI.

It also advised the travellers heading towards Belapur, Panvel, and Pune from Savita Chemicals to take a left turn and make their way to Shalimar Chowk Indira Nagar Circle. The commuters were also advised to use the Belapur-Pune road route to reach Belapur and Pune through MIDC road, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, a 28-year-old Navi Mumbai man was crushed to death by a truck driver in the Uran area.

The accident took place on January 9, but a complaint was registered on January 16 after thorough verification, they said, reported PTI.

The victim, Moin Ahmed Abdul Jabbar, and the accused, Vikas Kamlesh Singh (31), worked as drivers in the same transport company, said the police, reported PTI.

A Uran Police Station official said Jabbar was leaning in front of a truck, noting down its registration number, when Singh started the truck and accidentally crushed him, reported PTI.

The Navi Mumbai man was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said the official, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)