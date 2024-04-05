Breaking News
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel

Updated on: 05 April,2024 05:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police have registered a case against an unknown person and are further investigating the matter

A car hit four people in the Taloja area

The incidents that occurred in Navi Mumbai and Panvel on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of three lives in three separate incidents, highlight the urgent need for road safety measures and responsible driving practices. In the first incident, Ruchi Rajendra Dalvi, a 19-year-old third-year hotel management student from ITM IHM college in Nerul, met with an accident at Turbhe. The accident took place around 1 to 1.30 pm near the Punyanagri printing press, where an unknown vehicle dashed her motorcycle and fled away from the spot, injuring her seriously. Dalvi, who was returning home after attending college, succumbed to her injuries. The police have registered a case against an unknown person and are further investigating the matter.


In the second accident, Harshvardhan Satish Pathak, a 21-year-old resident of Alibaug, was hit by a truck on the Panvel-Alibaug road. Pathak came to Bhandup for the servicing of his motorcycle and was returning to Alibaug when he met with the accident and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Panvel City police have registered a case against the truck driver and have arrested him in the matter.


The third incident took place in the Taloja area late at 8.30 pm, where a car had hit four people, resulting in a woman succumbing to her injury and three others being injured in the accident. Rima Shankar Thakur, 23, succumbed to her injury, while Nandini Mishra, 30, Divyansh Thakur, 1-year-old, and Kartik Mishra, 2 years old, were injured in the accident. A case has been registered by Taloja police against the car driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code. In all three cases, the Turbhe, Panvel, and Taloja police have registered a case under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.


