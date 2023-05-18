Traffic jams in areas of eastern suburbs of Mumbai, police declare 'No Parking Zone'; check details

The Mumbai Traffic Police have hence decided to permanently make the patch under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division a 'No Parking Zone'

Image used for representational purpose.

With the rising traffic conditions in the eastern suburbs of the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday declared said the primary cause of the traffic congestions in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division was alleged illegal parking of vehicles in a patch in eastern suburbs that was leading to major traffic problems.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have hence decided to permanently make the patch under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division a 'No Parking Zone'.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued a list of areas in eastern suburbs of the city which have been no termed as 'no parking zones' after several locals complaint about the traffic congestions in the locality.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that whereas it has been observed that illegal parking in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division from Panchashil Nagar Nala to Arsh Hyundai Showroom, up to Godrej Coliseum Building Gate, Sewree, Chembur Road (North bound) is causing huge traffic congestion.

The Mumbai Traffic Police notification said that the local residents have made complaints of the rising traffic conditions on the locality and the Antop Hill Traffic Division has sent a report to declare the said area as a 'No Parking Zone'.

The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the notification further said that the ongoing through the traffic situation, it is necessary to make an order to declare the said area as 'NO Parking Zone'.

The traffic notification was issued by Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Traffic (HQ and Central), Mumbai.

It said that In order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, it is being hereby ordered as under-

The below mentioned premises shall be declared as a 'No Parking Zone' permanently from 00-01 hrs dated 06/05/2023.

No Parking Zone

Parking of all motor vehicles on North bond from Panchshil Nagar nala to Arsh Hyundai showroom, Godrej Coliseum Building gate, Sewri Chembur Road (North bond) Wadala, Mumbai shall be restricted permanently for 24 hours.