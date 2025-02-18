Bridge runs through Reay Road station, connecting Byculla East and passing over Harbour line

The bridge features 6 lanes with footpaths for pedestrians and smooth traffic. Pic/Satej Shinde

The cable-stayed road overbridge (ROB) at Reay Road has been completed and will be opened for traffic soon. This will be the first cable-stayed road overbridge in Mumbai suburbs. The bridge will run through the heritage Reay Road station, connecting the Byculla East area, passing over the Harbour line, to connect with the Mahul Road and the Eastern Freeway.

An official from the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) said, “The project is completed, and we are finalising the date for the inauguration of the same. The inspection of the bridge is also completed, and the lighting work on the bridge is also done.” When questioned whether the bridge will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the official said, “We will not be able to comment on anything else at the moment as the inauguration date is yet to be decided.”

For the construction of the new bridge, the BMC, Mumbai Port Authority, and the Central Railway relocated one railway ticket counter, 130 chawls, and 15 sheds. The construction work of this cable-stayed ROB was started on February 14, 2022. The new cable-stayed bridge was planned considering the tremendous city traffic.

Key features

The bridge has six lanes with footpaths for pedestrians and smooth traffic. The structure will allow traffic movement through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai Road, and will also maintain the required vertical clearance for passing vehicles under the Eastern Freeway. For safety measures, a health monitoring system will be installed. Moreover, the MRIDC will install architectural LED lighting under the bridge that will enhance the aesthetic appeal and improve safety at night.