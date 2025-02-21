Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Thane Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions in Kolshewadi from February 20 to 27, 2025, between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM, due to bridge construction over Desai Creek. Alternative routes have been provided for smooth traffic movement.

File Pic

The Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic regulation notice due to construction work on a new bridge over Desai Creek near Katai Village. The project, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Kolshewadi Traffic Subdivision, will result in temporary road closures and diversions from February 20, 2025, to February 27, 2025, during nighttime hours between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM.


The construction is part of ongoing infrastructure development, and the temporary closure aims to ensure safety while the work progresses. The traffic police have provided alternative routes for motorists to minimize inconvenience.


Details of the traffic diversion:


As per the directive, vehicles will be restricted from accessing the affected section during the specified hours. The movement of heavy vehicles in particular will be regulated to ensure smooth traffic flow in adjacent areas.

Alternative routes:

Entry Road: Vehicles travelling towards Katai village via Palava will be diverted through alternative routes.
Exit Road: Vehicles leaving from Katai village towards Kalyan-Shilphata Road will need to take designated detours.
Diversion Routes: Traffic will be rerouted via nearby roads, including Shilphata Road and local access roads, to manage the congestion.

Traffic schedule for restrictions:

The following schedule has been set for road closures each night:

February 20, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM (next morning)
February 21, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM
February 22, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM
February 23, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM
February 24, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM
February 25, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM
February 26, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM
February 27, 2025 – 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM

Public advisory:

The Thane Traffic Police have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes during the restricted hours. Heavy vehicles are particularly urged to follow the designated diversions to avoid congestion.

Citizens can stay updated on further traffic changes through official notifications from the Thane Traffic Police. For any queries, individuals can contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department, Thane City, via the official email cp.thane.dcprtraffic@mahapolice.gov.in.

For emergency travel, motorists are requested to cooperate with authorities and adhere to the diversions to ensure smooth traffic management during the construction period.

