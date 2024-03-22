Traffic flow on Mumbai Coastal Road gets into the groove

As number of joyrides decline, new sea route sees an average 20,500 vehicles per day

Coastal Road was partially opened to traffic on March 12. Pic/Rane Ashish

Traffic flow on the Coastal Road has regularised after the joyrides in the first week of its opening. These days, the maximum flow of traffic is seen during morning rush hours. The average number of vehicles plying per day, from Worli to Nariman Point has been around 20,000. The road was partially open for traffic from March 12. The first-week rush for joyrides on the newly commissioned route seems to have reduced this week with the number of vehicles taking the route being constant, around 20,000-21,000.

The number of motorists using the partially open Coastal Road grew from 16,331 on March 12—the day vehicles were allowed on the route for the first time—to 22,880 on March 15, indicating a 40 per cent increase. The highest traffic count on all these days was seen between 3 pm and 4 pm and not during the morning peak hours when overall southbound movement in the city is at its peak.

This week, the numbers of total vehicles on the first three days were 21,718, 20263 and 20,826, respectively. The maximum traffic on these days was seen between 9 am and 12 pm, with an average of 6,600 vehicles (35 per cent) crossing the road during these hours.

“As the days passed, the number of joyrides reduced. As per our estimation, regular traffic flow has started now. Once the Worli and Haji Ali interchanges open and the Coastal Road connects with the sea link, many more motorists will opt for the route,” said an official from BMC’s Coastal Road department.

The lanes of the Coastal Road from Worli to Marine Lines are open to commuters between 8 am and 5 pm, from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli and from 8 am to 8 pm from other entry points like Copper Chimney restaurant and Amarsons Garden. The road is closed on weekends so that the remaining work can be completed within the timeframe.

6,000

Avg no of vehicles seen during morning peak hours