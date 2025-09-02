Dressed in traditional attire, members of the transgender community expressed their support by raising slogans and urging the government to address the long-pending demand of the Maratha community

THE ongoing Maratha Morcha received strong backing from the transgender community on Tuesday, as members of the community joined the protest in solidarity with activist Manoj Jarange’s movement for reservation under the Kunbi Maratha category. Their participation marked a symbolic moment, underlining how the agitation has resonated across diverse sections of society.

Dressed in traditional attire, members of the transgender community expressed their support by raising slogans and urging the government to address the long-pending demand of the Maratha community. Speaking to the media, representatives said their presence was not just about the reservation but also about standing together for justice and social equality.

“We know what it means to be denied fundamental rights, and we know of the desperate need for reservations to those who have been neglected for years. And so, we support this protest and request the government to fulfil all demands of the Maratha community. Tomorrow, if need be, we will stand with other communities and religions also if they face injustice,” said Renuka Guru Hasan.

Adding to Renuka, another trans woman from the Mumbai Kinnar Samaj, said, “Jarange is not asking for something that the government cannot give. It took so many decades for us to get a few rights. I hope that the government understands the Maratha community’s demands, considers them valid, and fulfils them at the earliest.”

The day also witnessed deeply emotional moments. A young girl, visibly overwhelmed, broke down in tears as she touched the feet of Manoj Jarange at the protest site. “She is happy that she has a role model to look up to. She says her future as a Maratha person will be secured once demands are fulfilled,” said Bhagirathi Patil, father of the girl.

Jarange, who has emerged as the face of the Maratha movement, acknowledged the transgender community’s support and consoled the young girl, reiterating that the agitation would continue peacefully until justice is achieved.