A tree fell on the road near Koliwada in Thane West on Friday, May 19, at around 06.01 am in the morning

Pic/Disaster Management Unit

Listen to this article Tree falls on road in Thane, no injuries reported x 00:00

A tree fell on the road near Koliwada in Thane West on Friday, May 19, at around 06.01 am in the morning. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Unit by Jawahar Bagh Fire Station.

According to the disaster management officer, there a tree fell on the road in Thane. Firefighters and the Disaster Management Cell were present at the spot. They brought a fire vehicle with them to help remove the tree. As per the release, no one was injured in the incident.

The staff from the Disaster Management Unit worked to cut and remove the tree from the road. The road was cleared for traffic.

Also Read: Mumbai: Speeding local trains to now power Western Railway

"The fallen tree at the place has been cut to one side by the fire brigade personnel and the road has been cleared for traffic," the Disaster Management Unit official informed.

Earlier on May 12, a similar incident was reported near Cosmos Horizon Society in Thane West. The employees from the Tree Authority Department and the Disaster Management Cell were present at the scene and cleared the fallen tree from the road.