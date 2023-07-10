Tribal children march to Zilla Parishad office over lack of teachers in Palghar schools

Hundreds of tribal children in Palghar marched to the zilla parishad office on Monday to seek the attention of the administration to the urgent need for teachers in ZP schools

The tribal rights body that organised the march stated that there were over 400 schools in the district, where there were either no teachers or just one educator.

"Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant," it said.

"Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher," the organisation claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)