Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Tribal children march to Zilla Parishad office over lack of teachers in Palghar schools

Tribal children march to Zilla Parishad office over lack of teachers in Palghar schools

Updated on: 10 July,2023 05:21 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hundreds of tribal children in Palghar marched to the zilla parishad office on Monday to seek the attention of the administration to the urgent need for teachers in ZP schools

Tribal children march to Zilla Parishad office over lack of teachers in Palghar schools

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Tribal children march to Zilla Parishad office over lack of teachers in Palghar schools
x
00:00

Hundreds of tribal children in Palghar marched to the zilla parishad office on Monday to seek the attention of the administration to the urgent need for teachers in ZP schools.


The tribal rights body that organised the march stated that there were over 400 schools in the district, where there were either no teachers or just one educator.


"Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant," it said.


"Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher," the organisation claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
palghar maharashtra mumbai mumbai news india thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK