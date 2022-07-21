Truck catches fire on Eastern Express Highway near Thane

The truck was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and the incident took place at around 7:30 am near Teen Hath Naka area

The truck was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

A container truck caught fire near Teen Hath Naka area on the Eastern express highway near Thane on Thursday morning.

According to Thane's regional disaster management cell, the truck was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and the incident took place at around 7:30 am near Teen Hath Naka area.

Traffic police department personnel, disaster management department staff and fire brigade personnel were present at the spot. The fire was doused and no injuries were reported due to the incident.

The container truck has been moved to one side of the road and the traffic was cleared.

Meanwhile, a traffic jam was reported earlier today in Thane.

Due to the poor conditions of roads in Thane, commuters have to face a harrowing time due to frequent traffic jams caused by the increasing number of potholes that have cropped up. The choking points in Thane are the Mumbai-Nashik Highway stretch from Saket or Kharegaon Bridge to Kapurbawdi Flyover.