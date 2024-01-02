Truckers' protest: Maharashtra govt tells police to ensure Uninterrupted fuel supply

Maharashtra government has ordered police to ensure a continuous supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders in the market, following truckers' protest over a clause in the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) law involving hit-and-run accidents.

The protest on Monday caused a traffic jam on the Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway at Vasai. Pic/Hanif Patel

According to a PTI report, the truckers have been protesting since a clause in BNS states that drivers who are involved in hit-and-run accidents might face up to 10 years in prison or a Rs 7 lakh fine.

The report then stated that the Maharashtra Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department wrote a letter addressing all police commissioners and superintendents of police expressing concerns about the disruption of fuel, diesel and LPG supply due to the strike.

Reportedly, the state-level coordinator for the oil sector had sought intervention from the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department amid the ongoing truckers' protest since the drivers protested in front of the Mumbai refinery.

The letter stated that the packed lorry drivers were not reporting to the plant owing to the truckers' protest and it was affecting the dispatching of LPG cylinders, fuel, diesel and kerosene.

To lessen the impact of the strike, the Food and Civil Supply Department encouraged the police to ensure a smooth and continuous supply of petroleum products. Furthermore, the department advised taking appropriate actions under the Essential Commodities Act against drivers and transporters responsible for disrupting fuel supplies.

Furthermore, the department urged drivers to avoid any unforeseen situations that could result in law and order problems.

Truckers clash with cops

The truckers protesting in Navi Mumbai and Palghar got unruly on the first day of New Year as they got into a clash with the cops amid their demonstration. According to a report in mid-day, in a bid to strongly press their demands, protesting truckers pelted stones at policemen at various locations in Navi Mumbai and Palghar. The truckers had jammed arterial check nakas on highways.

Reportedly, the cops have launched a manhunt for those who fled the scene and are reviewing the CCTV footage for the same. They have also launched manhunt for those who attempted to vandalise the public property.

