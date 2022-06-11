Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Diagnosis revealed that the baby was suffering from the rare genetic disorder 'Tuberous Sclerosis' associated with multiple (rhabdomyomas) tumors

Turkey-based case study helped to treat baby with tumors in heart at Wadia hospital

Baby with doctors and parents at Wadia Hospital. Pic/Suraj Pandey


A 29-day-old baby who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder having 20 tumors of various sizes formed in his heart got a new lease of life after treatment by doctors at Wadia hospital. Though the tumor is non-cancerous, the doctors used a cancer drug to treat the baby which proved to be very effective.

The Karjat-based Kandvi family was happy after Kavita delivered a baby boy. But the baby's heartbeats were unusual and he was taken to a private hospital in Badlapur.




While his heartbeat went to 230bpm, the doctor started medicine and it was still uncontrollable. After which the family brought the baby to Wadia hospital.


