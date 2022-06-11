Turkey-based case study helped to treat baby with tumors in heart at Wadia hospital

Diagnosis revealed that the baby was suffering from the rare genetic disorder 'Tuberous Sclerosis' associated with multiple (rhabdomyomas) tumors

Baby with doctors and parents at Wadia Hospital. Pic/Suraj Pandey

A 29-day-old baby who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder having 20 tumors of various sizes formed in his heart got a new lease of life after treatment by doctors at Wadia hospital. Though the tumor is non-cancerous, the doctors used a cancer drug to treat the baby which proved to be very effective.

The Karjat-based Kandvi family was happy after Kavita delivered a baby boy. But the baby's heartbeats were unusual and he was taken to a private hospital in Badlapur.

While his heartbeat went to 230bpm, the doctor started medicine and it was still uncontrollable. After which the family brought the baby to Wadia hospital.

