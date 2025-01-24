Navi Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of 17 autorickshaws and two-wheelers. The police recovered 12 stolen vehicles worth Rs 20.45 lakh and are continuing their investigation

File Pic

Two arrested for theft of autorickshaws and two-wheelers in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police have successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with a series of vehicle thefts across the region. The duo, identified as Ashraf Alam Sheikh (21) and Ramzan Abdulmatin Sheikh (22), were taken into custody for their involvement in 17 cases of theft, primarily targeting autorickshaws and two-wheelers.

According to Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone-I Vashi, the arrested individuals, both residents of CBD Belapur, were implicated in a spate of vehicle thefts spanning various locations, including CBD, Kharghar, Kalamboli, NRI (Ulve), Panvel Town, Vashi, Nehru Nagar, Bandra, Panth Nagar, and Khar police station jurisdictions.

The police were able to recover a total of 12 stolen vehicles, with an estimated value of Rs 20.45 lakh, from the possession of the accused. Dahane also confirmed that a thorough investigation into the criminal activities was being conducted, with the police having reviewed 55 CCTV footage recordings to identify the perpetrators. The detectives managed to narrow down their search to the two accused, based on the footage and further investigation.

