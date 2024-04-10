Two booked for misappropriation of goods stored in Thane godown

The trader, dealing in rubber goods imported from various countries, utilised the Thane godown owned by the accused to store his merchandise and paid a rent for it

Police have registered a case against a man and his son owning a Thane godown for alleged misappropriation of goods of a trader stored in their facility, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The trader, dealing in rubber goods imported from various countries, utilised the Thane godown owned by the accused to store his merchandise and paid a rent for it.

Between March and December 2023, goods including various grades of synthetic rubber, valued at Rs 55,37,908, allegedly went missing from the warehouse located at Rahnal in Bhiwandi area, the official from Narpoli police station said quoting a complaint of the trader, reported PTI.

The complainant told the police that he was alerted by another trader who had also stored his goods in the Thane godown and informed him on January 11, 2024 of some of his stock missing from there, reported PTI.

Subsequently, the complainant inspected and found his rubber goods missing.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 407 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

In another case, police have arrested three persons who were allegedly planning to rob passers-by on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized a pistol and a knife from their possession, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team found five persons engaged in discussions near Talavali Naka in Bhiwandi area early Tuesday morning.

It was suspected that they were planning a highway robbery, the official from Nizampura police station said, reported PTI.

Three of them were caught while two managed to escape, he said.

The police seized a country-made pistol, an air gun, a large knife, chili powder and a rope from their possession, the official said.

The arrested accused, in the age group of 19 to 26 years, were booked under sections 399 (preparation for committing dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

