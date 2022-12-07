×
Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two die after inhaling poisonous gases in sewer

Mumbai: Two die after inhaling poisonous gases in sewer

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

A site engineer was arrested for not providing safety gear to the workers whom he asked to clean up a choked chamber at Rabale

Mumbai: Two die after inhaling poisonous gases in sewer

Workers pulled out those who had fallen unconscious in the chamber


A worker and his supervisor died after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a sewer chamber in Rabale, MIDC on Saturday evening. The Rabale police have arrested a site engineer for not providing safety gear to the workers.


The incident took place on December 3 when site engineer Dattatray Girdhari, who works with Bitcoin of India Pvt Ltd, told supervisor Sandeep Hambe, 35, and three workers—Vijay Jharkhand, 29; Vasant Jharkhand, 49; and Murtaza Sheikh, 30—to clean a choked sewer chamber at plot number 310 in MIDC. “Vasant and Vijay entered the gutter and Sandeep followed them. I was standing outside and collecting the mud and filth they filled in a bucket. Around 3.15 pm, suddenly a strong smell emanated from the gutter and the three fell unconscious. Vasant was moving a bit and I managed to bring him out with the help of a rope,” Murtaza said.



Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Woman dies after jumping off building with 5-year-old son


Murtaza started shouting for help and some other workers came to his aid. The three workers were taken to Rajmata Jijau Hospital. Vasant was referred by doctors to NMMC Vashi hospital while Vijay and Sandeep were declared dead on arrival at 6.30 pm.

“According to the statement of one of the workers, it is clear that they were not provided with necessary safety gear, resulting in their death. We have booked Dattatray Girdhari, the site engineer who is responsible for the incident, under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. He has been arrested. Vasant is out of danger and has been discharged from hospital,” said Sudhir Patil, senior inspector, Rabale MIDC police station.

3
Day in December when the incident took place

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai police mumbai mumbai news navi mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK