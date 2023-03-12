Two drown at Kalamb beach near Mumbai, rescue operations underway

According to the officials, joint efforts of police and fire brigade officials have successfully fished one of the bodies from the water. The efforts are on to trace the body of another man

Roshan Gawade (L) and Saurabh Pal. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two men died of drowning while having fun at Kalamb beach in Nalasopara West near Mumbai on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to the officials, joint efforts of police and fire brigade officials have successfully fished one of the bodies from the water. The efforts are on to trace the body of another man.

The in-charge of Vasai Gaon Police, Ranjeet Andhale confirmed the incident. He said, “We have learnt that two youths in their early 20s died of drowning while they were enjoying at the beach. We have recovered one body as of now.”

IN PHOTOS: 30 years of Mumbai 1993 blasts, people in Worli recall horrific attacks

Adding further, Inspector Abdul Desai said, “A group of five youths had arrived at Kalamb beach from Nalasopara East to enjoy on Sunday evening. We have learnt that they were taking selfies in the evening when two of them lost balance due to the tidal wave at the beach, and got swept away.”

He said, “We have recovered the body of one Roshan Gawade, 23, but we are yet to trace his friend, Saurabh Pal. All five belong to the same age group.”

The relatives of Gawade have been informed and the process to register an Accidental Death Report is underway, officials said.