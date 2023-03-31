Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two groups clash during Ram Navami procession in Mumbai

Two groups clash during Ram Navami procession in Mumbai

Updated on: 31 March,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, he said.

Two groups clash during Ram Navami procession in Mumbai

Representative Image


Two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai on Thursday night, police said. The incident occurred at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it, an official said.


Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, he said. However, police did not confirm the stone pelting incident. Additional police personnel were called to the spot and force was used to disperse the crowd, he said.



Also read: Maharashtra: Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident


The situation in the area was under control, said the official. Senior police officials and local politicians visited the area and appealed for peace. Later, supporters of a right-wing organisation gathered outside the Malvani Police Station and demanded action against those who allegedly pelted stones.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

malad mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK