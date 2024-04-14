Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two held for string of con jobs in Thane district
<< Back to Elections 2024

Two held for string of con jobs in Thane district

Updated on: 14 April,2024 04:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Accused have past cases registered against them across Mumbai and Thane

Two held for string of con jobs in Thane district

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Two held for string of con jobs in Thane district
x
00:00

The Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested two history-sheeters who would allegedly steal hoodwink their victims into handing over their jewellery and decamp with it. According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Anil Shetty, 43, and Ramesh Jaiswal, 47.


“The accused would approach people on the street or in market areas and act as if they knew them. While keeping the conversation going, they would smooth-talk the into handing over their jewellery, slip it in their pockets while keeping the victims distracted and then leave. A recent such case was registered with the Ulhasnagar police, and the Ulhasnagar unit of the Crime Branch started a parallel investigation into the matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil, Thane Crime Branch. 


The investigating team, traced the duo to a rented house in a slum pocket in Ambarnath. “The accused would shift to new places frequently depending on where they planned to strike. They would rent houses in slum pockets or near railway tracks for short periods,” said a Crime Branch officer. 


The duo have been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and the police have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 16.88 lakh from them. The police have found that the duo have 11 cases registered against them with the Thane police and three in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK