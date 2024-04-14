Two held for string of con jobs in Thane district

Accused have past cases registered against them across Mumbai and Thane

The Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested two history-sheeters who would allegedly steal hoodwink their victims into handing over their jewellery and decamp with it. According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Anil Shetty, 43, and Ramesh Jaiswal, 47.

“The accused would approach people on the street or in market areas and act as if they knew them. While keeping the conversation going, they would smooth-talk the into handing over their jewellery, slip it in their pockets while keeping the victims distracted and then leave. A recent such case was registered with the Ulhasnagar police, and the Ulhasnagar unit of the Crime Branch started a parallel investigation into the matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil, Thane Crime Branch.

The investigating team, traced the duo to a rented house in a slum pocket in Ambarnath. “The accused would shift to new places frequently depending on where they planned to strike. They would rent houses in slum pockets or near railway tracks for short periods,” said a Crime Branch officer.

The duo have been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and the police have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 16.88 lakh from them. The police have found that the duo have 11 cases registered against them with the Thane police and three in Mumbai.