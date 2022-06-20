According to the police, the incident happened when Hamza, a resident of Escotor Colony Gate No. 6, was playing cricket with his friends at around 10 am. While playing, the ball went behind the box of the water machine in the alley.
Hamza got electrocuted when he placed his hand on the motor box to pick the ball. One of his friends tried to pull him aside, but felt the current too.
Hamza’s friends immediately alerted his parents who rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead before admission.
The police rushed to the spot and recorded the statement of Hamza's relative and registered an ADR. The body is sent for an autopsy, said an officer from the Malwani police station.
“We have initiated the inquiry process. Registration of FIR is underway,” said senior police inspector Shekhar Bhalerao.
A similar incident occurred on May 18, when a seven-year-old boy died due to electrocution during a wedding party function in the Malwani housing board colony area.
The deceased, identified as Hasan Ramzan Shaikh, 7, was dancing to DJ music along with his family friends, when he came in contact with electric cable box which was kept open. Shaikh was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital.
The locals allege that the organisers irresponsibly and illegally used the electric box.
As the property belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), who installed the electric box, the Malwani police wrote to the concerned department, but no reply has been received yet.
“A negligence case against the unknown accused has been registered and investigation is underway,” said Shekhar Bhalerao the senior inspector of Malwani police station.