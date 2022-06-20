Breaking News
Mumbai: Two minor boys die due to electrocution in Malwani within a month

Updated on: 20 June,2022 02:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

On Monday morning, Hamza, a resident of Escotor Colony Gate No. 6, was playing cricket with friends

A 12-year-old boy who was playing cricket near his house died due to electrocution on Monday morning in Malwani.

According to the police, the incident happened when Hamza, a resident of Escotor Colony Gate No. 6, was playing cricket with his friends at around 10 am. While playing, the ball went behind the box of the water machine in the alley.




Hamza got electrocuted when he placed his hand on the motor box to pick the ball. One of his friends tried to pull him aside, but felt the current too.


