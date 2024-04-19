The Air India is planning to resume its flights to UAE from April 20

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article UAE rains: Air India plans to resume flight operations from Saturday x 00:00

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) major transit hub, Dubai International Airport, faced significant disruptions due to unprecedented flooding recently, leading to flight cancellations and operational challenges.

The CEO of Dubai Airports expressed optimism, stating that services are expected to return "close to normality" within 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO of Dubai Airports said Friday in a media statement said that he expects services to return "close to normality" within 24 hours after the major transit hub was hit by unprecedented flooding.

In response to the situation, Air India announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai for the day, citing ongoing operational disruptions at the airport.

The airline is planning to resume its flights from Saturday, April 20, informed a spokesperson from the Air India.

“Air India regrets to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport, for today (April 19). We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation,” the airlines said in an official statement.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!