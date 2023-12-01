Uday Samant urges pvt industries to make employment scheme, PM Vishwakarma Yojana a success

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 December,2023 08:23 PM IST  |  Thane
The state industries minister urged the private sector to have faith in the government's policies and said there would be no injustice done to the industries

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant. File Pic

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Friday appealed to the private sector industries in the state to come forward to make the chief minister's employment scheme and Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana a success.


The state industries minister urged the private sector to have faith in the government's policies and said there would be no injustice done to the industries.


Speaking at a business event, Samant said 5,016 industrialists were created under the Mukyamantri Rojgar Nirmiti Yojana last year and 13,256 were created in the last nine months alone.


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has so far signed MOUs worth Rs 1,37,000 crore, mostly with big industries, he said.

He further said big projects were coming up in Gadchiroli and a small-scale industry would be set up in the district, for which 5,000 acres of land would be acquired.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme will be implemented in Maharashtra in a mission mode and this would go a long way in creating small industries in every household, he said, adding that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the same.

