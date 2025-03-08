BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has demanded strict action against individuals making false statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other Maratha rulers. He urged the government to introduce a law during the ongoing assembly session to prevent historical misinformation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udayanraje Bhosale has demanded strict legal measures against individuals making "false statements" about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other Maratha rulers, regardless of their political affiliations.

Bhosale, a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a sitting Lok Sabha MP, stated that a law should be enacted in the ongoing assembly session to prevent any distortion of historical facts concerning Maratha icons. According to ANI, he urged both the state and central governments to take immediate steps to address the issue.

"Strict action should be taken against those who make incorrect statements about Shahaji Chhatrapati Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Whether they belong to the ruling party or the opposition, such individuals should be held accountable. The state and central governments should pass a law in the current session to take firm action against those who misrepresent facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," ANI quoted Bhosale as saying while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Bhosale also called on the Maharashtra government to publish an official book detailing the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to prevent historical inaccuracies. Furthermore, he suggested that a panel of history experts should be formed to oversee the production of historical films to ensure authenticity.

"To stop misinformation, the state government should publish an authorised book on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, before any historical film is produced, a committee of history experts should be appointed to review its content," ANI reports him saying.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has called for the cancellation of Abu Azmi’s membership in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "His membership in the Legislative Assembly should be revoked. One must understand that glorifying Aurangzeb is tantamount to insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. What was the motive behind making such a statement?"

He further alleged that Azmi’s comments were an attempt to divert public attention and suggested that the controversy was orchestrated as part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP.

Despite widespread criticism, Azmi has received backing from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who argued that Azmi’s suspension was a violation of freedom of expression.

As per ANI, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had, on Wednesday, suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the remainder of the ongoing budget session over his controversial remarks regarding Aurangzeb.

Azmi had reportedly stated that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and had built many temples. He also claimed that the conflict between the Mughal ruler and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was about governance rather than a religious battle between Hindus and Muslims.

(With inputs from ANI)