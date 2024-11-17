If voted to power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will scrap the MoU signed between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and MMRDA as it is aimed at diminishing the Mumbai civic body's importance, the former CM said

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused the NITI Aayog’s plan to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as a "deliberate attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra" by undermining the importance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to news agency PTI, while speaking at a rally at the BKC Ground in Mumbai a day before the campaigning for the assembly elections concluded, Thackeray pledged that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power, it would scrap the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), as the agreement aimed to "diminish" the importance of the BMC.

"I wouldn’t hesitate to disband the MMRDA if it tries to encroach on the BMC’s jurisdiction," Thackeray said.

He stated that the "conspiracy" to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra is a "serious and imminent threat", and not just "loose talk." "The ploy is real, but we will never allow this to happen," he added.

According to PTI, Thackeray further claimed that MMRDA and WEF had signed an agreement in September to develop the metropolitan region as a global economic hub, which followed NITI Aayog’s report on development. "The NITI Aayog blueprint diminishes the importance of the Mumbai civic body, and that is a clear attempt to separate the capital from Maharashtra," he asserted.

The former chief minister also vowed that the first action of an MVA government would be to cancel the policies of the (Mahayuti) government that had handed over Mumbai’s land to the Adani Group.

My govt was toppled because I refused Maharashtra's loot: Uddhav

"I am not anti-development, but I am anti-destruction," Thackeray said, distancing himself from allegations of hindering growth.

According to PTI, he further claimed that his government in Maharashtra, which was toppled in June 2022, and the subsequent split in Shiv Sena, had been the result of his refusal to allow the "looting of Maharashtra."

Speaking about the ongoing Shiv Sena legislators’ disqualification case in the Supreme Court, he added, "The courts haven't given me justice. I seek justice from you, for the sake of Maharashtra."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it was ironic that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had to build a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — who had banned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the past — in Gujarat, while seeking votes in Maharashtra in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. "This is the revenge of time," Thackeray remarked.

Attacking the BJP’s 'Ek hai to Safe Hai' slogan, Thackeray said, "If people feel unsafe while Modi is at the helm, then he should resign. Only corrupt and traitors feel safe when Modi is around."

Thackeray further accused the government of handing over critical infrastructure in Maharashtra — such as airports, ports, electricity, mines, and schools — to the Adani Group, calling it a "grave crisis" for the state.

'Maharashtra will be destroyed if Mahayuti returns to power'

He urged the people to support the MVA and warned that Maharashtra would be "destroyed" if the Mahayuti returned to power.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief recalled the party’s unwavering support for the abrogation of Article 370 and the role of his father in sheltering Kashmiri Pandits fleeing persecution. "(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and Narendra Modi weren’t known to the world at that time," he said.

Targeting the BJP’s poll campaign, Thackeray pointed out that the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir did not address issues such as Minimum Support Price (MSP), unemployment, or women’s security in Maharashtra.

He also expressed concern over Modi and Shah's actions, stating, "The people of Gujarat should realise that Modi and Amit Shah have created a barrier between the western state and the rest of the country." He called on Gujarat’s people to stop the BJP from shifting critical projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, adding, "How can they move projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat? You should stop them."

(With PTI inputs)