Updated on: 17 November,2024 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational Image

The authorities have seized cash, liquor and other contraband worth Rs 27.68 crore from 18 constituencies in Thane district since the code of conduct came into force for the Maharashtra elections 2024, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.


As per a release issued by the district administration, the authorities have seized Rs 15.59 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 3.01 crore, narcotics worth Rs 1.79 crore, jewellery and valuables worth Rs 23.26 lakh, and materials valued at Rs 7.05 crore meant for free distribution since the code of conduct was enforced on October 15, reported PTI.


Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and flying squads intercepted vehicles and conducted inspections in vulnerable areas. The authorities monitored financial transactions, narcotics movements, and storage facilities.


The Maharashtra elections 2024 for the 288-member state assembly will take place on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Amid poll code, Rs 14.5 crore gold seized in Nagpur

Poll authorities have seized gold valued at Rs 14.5 crore from Nagpur amid the model code of conduct in place for the Maharashtra elections 2024, an official said, reported PTI.

The gold, in the form of ornaments and biscuits, was being transported by Gujarat-based firm Sequel Logistics when a flying surveillance team apprehended it on Saturday, he said.

The shipment arrived in Nagpur by flight on Thursday and was being sent to Amravati. The vehicle was stopped while it was moving from Ambazari Lake to Wadi, the official said.

"The gold was taken to the Ambazari police station. A probe indicated Sequel Logistics did not have the necessary permission from the Election Commission to transport such a large amount of gold during the poll period," the official said, reported PTI.

Further probe was underway into the matter, he added.

The model code of conduct has been in force in Maharashtra since October 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

