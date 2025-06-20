Addressing party workers at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai on Thursday, Uddhav stated that India needs a prime minister, as the BJP has a PM but the nation doesn’t

Uddhav Thackeray addressing the event at Shanmukhananda Auditorium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack against the BJP, and its state and central leadership, daring the government to make Hindi mandatory in schools across the state.

Addressing party workers at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai on Thursday, Uddhav stated that India needs a prime minister, as the BJP has a PM but the nation doesn’t. “The moment US President Trump called our prime minister, the latter became silent,” Uddhav said, adding that, like the PM, the country also doesn’t have home and defence ministers.

Further, Uddhav questioned how four terrorists entered the country and due to whose failure. “Those four terrorists have not been arrested. Where did they (read as terrorists) disappear? Hell, the sky or gone to the BJP? Only Dawood’s induction has left… all the others have been accepted into the BJP camp,” Thackeray said while addressing the 59th Foundation Day of the party. In 1966, Balasaheb Thackeray had formed Shiv Sena to fight injustice against the Marathi community and Maharashtra.

When the INDIA alliance was formed, BJP referred to it as a team of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror module. “If we are anti-national, why did the PM send our MPs to explain to the world and international community and its leaders about the terror strike on Indian tourists and the government’s response to the attack,” Uddhav questioned.

In his 28-minute speech, Uddhav also took a dig at the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP Mahayuti government for bringing Hindi into schools across the state through a ‘back door entry’. Uddhav dared the government to implement the same. “We will not tolerate this under any circumstances. If you try to do so, be prepared to face the consequences,” he added.

Besides the BJP, Uddhav slammed Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party members. “There are so many cases where my party leaders, workers and Aditya Thackeray have exposed corruption in the ongoing infrastructure works,” Uddhav said, in a veiled reference, pointing a finger at the Shinde Sena and its leaders.

Thackeray further reiterated that one may have stolen the party symbol, poached leaders and workers, but the Shiv Sena (UBT) won’t cease to exist. “The party was built on ideology and not on the strength of money. The 59-year-old movement is still youthful and full of energy,” the UBT chief added.

Mixed views on alliance

During the Assembly polls last year, the BJP coined the slogan ‘Batenge tho Katenge’ (we will suffer if divided). Taking cue from the same, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that it’s time for Marathi people to understand the importance of staying united.

In a veiled reference to talks about a possible Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, Uddhav mentioned that a few people are working to ensure that this reunion doesn’t materialise. “Kill me if you can (read as in terms of election and political one-upmanship fight between him and the BJP-Shinde Sena), I am here to face you all.” Uddhav said.

In 2005, citing differences with Uddhav’s cousin Raj quit the party. In 2006, Raj formed the MNS. Twenty years after the separation, both estranged cousins have hinted at burying their differences for the cause of Maharashtra’s pride. While Uddhav has been giving positive hints for reconciliation, Raj has preferred to keep silent on the issue.

1966

Year Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena