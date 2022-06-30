Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to new CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2022 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended best wishes to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister.




"Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra," Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

