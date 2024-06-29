Uddhav Thackeray himself has said he does not understand budget, taunts Devendra Fadnavis

The budget for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly earlier in the day by deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar brings happiness to all sections of society with various welfare schemes, Fadnavis asserted

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made light of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the budget by saying the latter had himself once admitted he does not understand it, reported news agency PTI.

The budget for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly earlier in the day by deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar brings happiness to all sections of society with various welfare schemes, Fadnavis asserted while speaking to reporters at the airport in Nagpur.

Thackeray had described the Maharashtra budget as a "torrent of assurances" and a "false narrative" pretending to offer something to every section of society, reported PTI.

"Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said, and that too on stage, that he does not understand the budget. When he has said something like this then there is no need to respond to his comment," Fadnavis asserted, reported PTI.

Answering a query, the deputy CM said cotton and soybean farmers, most of whom are from Vidarbha, will get relief from the budget announcements and financial aid will be deposited in their bank accounts directly.

The decision on DBT for them was taken earlier but could not be implemented due to the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha polls, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"Dairy farmers will get subsidy of Rs 5 per litre. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, the provision for three free gas cylinders, Rs 10,000 stipend for youth etc have brought happiness to all sections of society. The CM and finance minister have given a very good budget," he said, reported PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray described the Maharashtra budget as a "torrent of assurances" and a "false narrative" pretending to offer something to every section of society.

Talking to reporters at the legislative complex in Mumbai, the former chief minister said the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme under which a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 would be given to the eligible women was a "pitiable attempt" to woo women voters ahead of the assembly elections, reported PTI.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day presented a Rs 20,051 crore revenue deficit budget, announcing sops for women, youth and farmers among other sections, entailing an outlay of more than Rs 80,000 crore.

Thackeray asked why a similar allowance was not announced for men as unemployment was on the rise, and said nothing was being done to create jobs.

"The budget is a torrent of assurances. It is a fake attempt to take all sections of society along. It is what (deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis calls 'false narrative'," he said, reported PTI.

A committee of experts should be formed to find out how many of the schemes announced by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' government in the last two years were implemented, said Thackeray.

(With inputs from PTI)