Uddhav Thackeray will sweep all upcoming elections, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday met former Maharashtra chief minister Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence.

Kejriwal and Mann were accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during the visit to 'Matoshree'.

While addressing the media following the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that they wanted to meet for a long time.

"We wanted to meet for a long time. There is no need to say why we wanted to meet. Many other senior leaders from across the country are contacting me lately to meet," Thackeray said.

The meeting comes days after Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ruling that Eknath Shinde represents the real Shiv Sena.

Reacting to ECI’s decision, Kejriwal said, "Uddhavji's party has been stolen -- the name and the symbol. But I want to say only one thing his father was a sher and he is sher ka beta. I am confident that he will get justice from the Supreme Court. He will sweep all upcoming elections as people's support is with him.”

Kejriwal said he discussed several topics with Uddhav Thackeray, including the situation in the country right now.

"There are many issues in front of us like the farmers and unemployment. Young people are not getting jobs. They are stumbling from door to door. Inflation has eaten into people's income, yet income is not increasing, only expenses are rising," he added.

While praising Uddhav Thackeray, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “We learned a lot from Uddhav Thackeray's handling of the pandemic in Mumbai and used the same strategy in Delhi.“

Amid speculation about an election alliance, Kejriwal said, “There is only one party in India which thinks of elections 24X7. We are not that party. We will discuss about alliance when the election comes."

Incidentally, the AAP has said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, which are due since early last year.