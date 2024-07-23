Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the Union Budget 2024 focussed on the youth, workers, farmers and women, and a push has also been given to the infrastructure sector

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it centred around the common man, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the Union Budget 2024 focussed on the youth, workers, farmers and women, and a push has also been given to the infrastructure sector, reported PTI.

"The Budget centres around the common man. It is a start to achieve the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy," he said.

He also noted that taxpayers have also been given relief.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the party chief of Shiv Sena, said the Union Budget 2024 has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore to schemes related to women, Rs 1.52 lakh crore to farmers and Rs 3 lakh crore for infrastructure development.

Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation for agriculture and allied sectors, outlining a comprehensive plan to boost research, promote sustainable farming, enhance oilseed and pulse production and integrate technology in the agricultural landscape.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Maharashtra was not mentioned even once by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union budget speech, and alleged bias against the state despite being the largest taxpayer.

In a post on X, Thackeray also accused the Centre of looting Maharashtra by installing a "corrupt regime" and then through taxes.

"I can understand the BJP wanting to save its government and giving Bihar and Andhra Pradesh a huge sum of the budget. But what is Maharashtra's fault? That we are the largest taxpayer? What did we get against what we contributed?," he said.

"Was Maharashtra mentioned even once in the budget? Why does the BJP hate and insult Maharashtra so much? This isn't the first time, through the entire past decade of BJP's government, we have seen this bias against Maharashtra," Thackeray claimed.

In her budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman announced Rs 15,000 crore for the development of Andhra Pradesh's capital city, addressing long-standing commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

The Centre also proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar. Sitharaman said the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)