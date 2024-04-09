Union minister Piyush Goyal steps into new home in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa

Piyush Goyal, who is BJP nominee from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, stepped into his new house in on the auspicious occasion of the Gudi Padwa festival on Tuesday

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, stepped into his new house in Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of the Gudi Padwa festival on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Piyush Goyal performed a puja and put up a decorated 'Gudi', which symbolises new beginnings, at his home in Borivali area, as per the PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha member Piyush Goyal said, "Today is a fortunate day. After coming to North Mumbai, I entered my new house with the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. I could celebrate the Hindu New Year with my party workers. I wish them a very Happy New Year," according to the PTI.

Mumbai North sitting MP Gopal Shetty was also present at Piyush Goyal's new house.

The BJP has this time dropped Shetty and given ticket to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Polling in all six constituencies of Mumbai will be held on May 20.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that drone mapping would be used to identify and eliminate bottlenecks that cause traffic issues, as well as a “slum free” Mumbai without displacing slum dwellers. Goyal made the statements during a public meeting with constituents at the Raheja Estate in Borivli (East).

Piyush Goyal said, “For the last three weeks, since I was declared as the candidate, I have been in discussion about some issues in the constituency. One of the topics under discussion has been about making the commute traffic-free. For a long time, I did not have a solution to this problem but on thinking further, I thought of drone mapping to find out where the bottlenecks are and what is causing them. If successful, this model can be adopted for other states and countries as well.”

He also stated that he had plans to make north Mumbai “slum-free”.

He went on to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “sensitivity in all his programmes”, such as “giving free rations to 80 crore people, free housing to four crore people close to the line of poverty or providing 55 crore individuals with health care, food, housing, education, electricity, roads and water without any discrimination.”

(with PTI inputs)

