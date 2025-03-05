Vasai Virar civic body rolls back decision on changing dumping ground location in Palghar

The issue arose after VVMC demolished 41 unauthorised buildings in Achole, saying they were illegally built on land reserved for the dumping ground and STP as per the 2007 Development Plan

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has withdrawn its decision to shift the reservation of land for a dumping ground and sewerage treatment plant (STP) from Achole to Gas village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

It issued a notification to this effect on Monday.

The issue arose after VVMC demolished 41 unauthorised buildings in Achole, saying they were illegally built on land reserved for the dumping ground and STP as per the 2007 Development Plan, reported PTI.

When the VVMC attempted to relocate the dumping ground and STP to Gas village, more than 2,500 objections were raised by people, including local residents, Vasai MLA Sneha Dube-Pandit, and Nallasopara legislator Rajan Naik, reported PTI.

Pandit had raised the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, she thanked the CM for his intervention in the matter.

MLA Sneha Dube Pandit meets Fadnavis to address rehabilitation of displaced Palghar residents

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was recently approached by BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit to discuss the pressing issue of rehabilitating residents affected by the demolition of 41 illegal buildings in Palghar district. According to PTI reports, the meeting also focused on other crucial civic concerns in the region.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) had carried out the demolition of these structures, which were constructed in the Nallasopara area using fraudulent documents. As per PTI, the buildings were illegally erected on land designated for a sewage disposal project and dumping ground. The Bombay High Court has since sought clarification from the VVMC on its stance regarding the rehabilitation of thousands of affected residents, granting it a three-week deadline to respond.

In light of this, MLA Sneha Dube Pandit had earlier held discussions with senior officials on January 27, urging the civic body to prioritise the rehabilitation of displaced residents. Following this, she met with CM Fadnavis on Saturday to explore possible solutions and ensure necessary measures are taken, PTI reports.

According to a release issued by the MLA’s office, the Chief Minister assured that immediate action would be taken to address the concerns of the affected residents. He further directed the administration to initiate steps towards organising a meeting dedicated to resolving the issue, as per PTI.

During her discussion with CM Fadnavis, MLA Pandit also raised several other significant matters concerning her constituency. Among them was the demand for the transfer of Zilla Parishad schools and primary health centres to the VVMC to enhance local governance and administration. Additionally, she pressed for the establishment of a well-equipped hospital in Vasai with modern medical facilities to cater to the healthcare needs of residents. Another critical issue brought to the CM’s notice was the need for the expansion of the State Transport (ST) Corporation premises to alleviate persistent parking problems in the area, PTI reports.

The Chief Minister has reportedly assured that the administration will take up these matters at the earliest and devise effective solutions. Authorities are expected to convene soon to deliberate on the rehabilitation process and other civic concerns raised during the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)