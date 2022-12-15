Vehicles challaned for traffic violations on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old highway under special drive

The squads issued challans to 268 others for over-speeding, 448 vehicles for lane cutting, 218 vehicles for wrong-side driving and 365 others for driving without wearing seatbelts, said a release issued by the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department

Mumbai Pune Expressway. Pic/iStock

The flying squads of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have issued challans or traffic violation notices to nearly 1,300 vehicles for various offences, including over-speeding and lane cutting, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway so far this month.

The squads issued challans to 268 others for over-speeding, 448 vehicles for lane cutting, 218 vehicles for wrong-side driving and 365 others for driving without wearing seatbelts, said a release issued by the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department.

The action was taken as part of a special ongoing drive "Suraksha". The department launched this special road safety initiative from December 1 on both the highways - the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway connecting the two cities, with an aim to curb the rising road accidents and inculcate discipline among drivers.

Also Read: Direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco will boost Maharashtra's industrial and tourism sectors: Eknath Shinde

The flying squads also issued challans for 57 cases of lane cutting, 162 cases of driving without seatbelt, 95 cases of over-speeding and 47 cases of wrong-side parking on the old Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48).

The RTO has deputed six flying squads at different sections of the expressway and the highway as part of the drive, after a seven-day-long awareness campaign between December 1 and 7.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (Road Safety Cell) Bharat Kalaskar said the penalty for without seatbelt driving is Rs 500, for wrong-side parking is Rs 500, for lane cutting Rs 1,000 and the same for over-speeding is Rs 2,000 in case of cars and Rs 1,000 in case of two-wheelers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.