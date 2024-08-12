The Central Railway said that It has decided to run as many as four special trains between LTT Mumbai and Velankanni to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Velankanni festival

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Central Railway to run four special trains between LTT Mumbai and Velankanni for upcoming festival, check details x 00:00

The Central Railway on Monday said that it will be running four special trains between LTT Mumbai and Velankanni for the upcoming Velankanni festival 2024.



In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it has decided to run as many as four special trains between LTT Mumbai and Velankanni to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Velankanni festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of services are as under:



LTT Mumbai-Velankanni Specials (4 Trips)

01161 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 13.00 hrs on Monday 26.08.2024 and will arrive Velankanni at 23.50 hrs next day.

01162 special will depart Velankanni at 03.00 hrs on Wednesday 28.08.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 16.20 hrs next day.

Composition: 4 AC-III Tier, 14 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (22 ICF Coaches)

01163 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 13.00 hrs on Saturday 07.09.2024 and will arrive Velankanni at 23.50 hrs next day.

01164 special will depart Velankanni at 03.00 hrs on Monday 09.09.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 16.20 hrs next day.



Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car. (18 LHB Coaches)

Halts for all trains: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaithisvarankoil, Mayiladuturai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam.

The Central Railway said that the bookings for the special train nos 01161 and 01163 on special charges will open from 14.08.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on the railway website.

"Passengers are requested to avail these special train services," the Central Railway said in the statement.

Western Railway to run special trains from Bandra Terminus for Velankanni festival

Earlier, the Western Railway had last week stated that it will run special trains from Bandra Terminus for Velankanni festival 2024.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, "For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush on the eve of Velankanni festival 2024, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni."