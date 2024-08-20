As bickering breaks out between Ramdas Kadam and Ravindra Chavan, senior BJP, Shiv Sena leaders seek to cool situation

(From left) Ramdas Kadam, senior Shiv Sena leader, Ravindra Chavan, public works department minister (right) Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister

A heated exchange of words took place between key leaders in the Mahayuti alliance as Ramdas Kadam, a senior Shiv Sena leader from Ratnagiri and former Maharashtra cabinet minister, launched a scathing attack on Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan of the BJP. Kadam sharply criticised Chavan for the deteriorating condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway, branding him a “useless minister” and demanding that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seek Chavan’s resignation.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister

“Chavan is trying to break the alliance and is an ineffective minister. He puts on a show but fails to do the work expected of him as PWD Minister. Construction of bridges and roads on the Mumbai-Goa highway has stopped, and the roads are riddled with potholes. The people of Konkan continue to suffer and question what we are doing in the government,” Kadam remarked. Taking a further dig at Chavan, Kadam added, “Even Lord Ram’s exile ended after 14 years, yet the pathetic conditions of the Mumbai-Goa highway have persisted for decades.” Kadam reiterated his belief that Fadnavis must ask Chavan to step down from his ministerial position.

Other incidents

Launching a scathing attack on senior leader NCP (Ajit Pawar) Sunil Tatkare, Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, another Sena (Shinde) leader on Sunday, called the former a “traitor” at an event. There is widespread speculation that NCP spokesperson Sudhakar Ghare will be contesting the upcoming elections from the Karjat constituency as part of the Mahayuti alliance. Following Thorve’s intense criticism, Tatkare downplayed the attack, stating, “I don’t count the likes of Mahendra Thorve. Our local leaders will respond to him.” Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also responded succinctly, saying, “I don’t concern myself with what others say. I focus on what Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP leaders Bawankule, and Fadnavis have to say, not anyone else.”



Sunil Tatkare, senior NCP leader and Mahendra Thorve, Shiv Sena (Shinde)

In June right after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Kadam publicly blamed coalition allies—the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—for the Mahayuti’s lacklustre showing across the state. Kadam openly criticised the BJP for interfering in seat allocations and candidate selections, which he claimed led to the Shinde faction’s losses in key constituencies. This time, Kadam went as far as hinting at the possibility of parting ways. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, “If you have demonic ambitions and want to keep staking claims on all the important seats, then go ahead—break the alliance. We’ll fight on our own, and you can fight on your own.”

BJP reactions

Reacting to Kadam’s latest attack on Chavan and the state alliance, Fadnavis on Monday said, “Criticising and repeatedly making statements against the BJP and its leadership is inappropriate and leaves a bad taste for both sides. I believe senior leaders should maintain a certain level of decorum. I would also like to remind everyone that we are fully capable of responding,” Fadnavis remarked. He further advised Kadam to refrain from making such statements publicly, emphasising that any disputes should be addressed internally rather than through public accusations.

Jumping into the debate, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that it is totally wrong on the part of a leader as senior and reputed as Kadam to make such negative statements against the BJP and ministers on a public platform. “This is very unfortunate. If Kadam had any qualms or complaints he should take them and discuss them face-to-face with the senior leadership of the alliance partners in the presence of Fadnavis Saheb and Shinde Saheb and inside four walls. Choosing the former would have even helped churn out a solution, rather than making a public show. However, it is Kadam’s nature to make such sensational statements and create controversies. It was he who made statements and criticism against Ravindra Chavan, if he had issues, he could have complained to Fadnavis-ji. Let’s not talk about breaking the alliance, which is needed by everyone. Alliances are needed by the people of Maharashtra. And if you talk about breaking the alliance, then it will be the same from our side.”