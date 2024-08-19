The incident took place during the Sharad Pawar-led party's 'Shivrajya Yatra' in Badnapur on Sunday

A group of Maratha quota activists confronted NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and sought the party's stand on the issue of reservations for the community, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place during the Sharad Pawar-led party's 'Shivrajya Yatra' in Badnapur on Sunday. Patil was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Rajesh Tope, reported PTI.

The Maratha quota activists wanted Patil to make a statement on the party's stand on granting reservations to Marathas in jobs and education.

The NCP (SP) leader experienced a similar episode in Ghanswanghi, which is just a few kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir being led by activist Manoj Jarange, reported PTI.

In Bhokardan, during an event associated with the yatra, several people indulged in sloganeering, leading to Patil not delivering his speech, eye witnesses said, reported PTI.

Patil ended the event by saying Tope had spoken well so there was no need for him to add anything more, reported PTI.

He also admonished the crowd for indiscipline, and said those indulging in such acts were helping BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who hails from Bhokardan.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its handling of the Maratha reservation issue. He claimed that the MVA's failure to present necessary evidence in the Supreme Court led to the rejection of the reservation.

He added that instead of granting the reservation, the Maha Vikas Aghadi exploited the Maratha community for political gains, which he called "unfortunate".

Shinde told ANI, "The Maratha community is socially and educationally backward, and economically backward as well. When Devendra Ji was in power, and I was also part of that government, the Maratha reservation was granted and validated by the High Court. Unfortunately, the government changed, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came in. The Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to present the necessary evidence in the Supreme Court to prove the backwardness of the Maratha community, which led to the rejection of the reservation...The same people who had the power to grant the reservation went to the High Court. They did not give the reservation but instead used the Maratha community for political purposes. This is unfortunate."

Shinde also said that the conflict between OBCs and Marathas is not good for Maharashtra. He emphasised that his government aims to benefit the Maratha community without harming the OBC community.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)