Raosaheb Danve. File Pic

BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday said the opposition in Maharashtra must make its stand clear whether it wants to give reservation to Marathas from the OBC quota, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters, Danve, who served as Maharashtra BJP chief in the past, said his party's stand is clear that it wants to give reservation to Marathas without hurting the interests of other communities.

"Maratha quota activists should go to leaders of all political parties and seek clarification on the stand taken by (activist Manoj) Jarange on Maratha reservation that they should be given reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. They should go to the Congress first, then the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT)," he said, reported PTI.

"They (the Maratha activists) should insist that if you are going to give reservation from the OBC quota, then you must add it in your manifesto," Danve said, reported PTI.

His remarks come after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Maratha quota issue can only be addressed by the Centre by passing an amendment to remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation. The state government, Thackeray said, does not have the authority to address this issue.

The Maratha quota activists also met Thackeray at his residence on Tuesday.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) must make its stand clear. He did not meet the activists for two days and then said this is the job (to give quotas to Marathas) of the Centre," Danve said, reported PTI.

He said till the time the Maratha community didn't ask them for their stand on reservation, they kept pointing fingers at the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

The moment the Maratha community started asking questions to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it pointed fingers at the Centre, Danve added.

Meanwhile, Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said the Maratha community was not staging any agitations at present, claiming the protests seen in the state were sponsored by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters in Jalna, Jarange accused Darekar of trying to break the Maratha agitation and fooling the youth.

"The Maratha community is not staging any protest in the state. If any agitation is taking place, it is sponsored by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and Devendra Fadnavis. Protestors should stay with the community, or else they will be defamed," the activist said, reported PTI.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and reservation to the latter under the OBC category. Kunbis enjoy quota benefits as OBCs. However, OBC members have stressed that their quota should not be diluted.

"The Maratha community is capable of questioning anyone. They can even go to Mumbai. Protestors who are agitating now should decide who they wish to support," Jarange said, while appealing to people to attend his rallies in western Maharashtra from August 7, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)