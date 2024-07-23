Jarange launched his latest fast for Maratha quota at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district on July 20 in support of his demands

Manoj Jarange. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Manoj Jarange says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde delaying Maratha quota as his fast enters fourth day x 00:00

Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying he is delaying the process to grant reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community under the OBC category as his indefinite fast on the Maratha quota issue entered the fourth day, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarange launched his latest fast for Maratha quota at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district on July 20 in support of his demands, including implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the OBC category.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, enjoys OBC status in Maharashtra. Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, making them eligible for quota in government jobs and education.

On the fourth day of the fast, government health officer Dr Swapnil Rathod examined Jarange's health parameters and noted that he required oral and intravenous fluids due to dehydration, but the 41-year-old activist refused to take any medical treatment, reported PTI.

Speaking to media persons at the fast site, Jarange said, "Chief Minister Shinde can grant reservation to the Maratha community, but he is delaying (the process). Only Shinde saheb can give the reservation, but why is he delaying it?," reported PTI.

The activist said the government should provide three reservation options to the Marathas till his demands are met -- under Economic Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) -- 10 per cent each -- and from the OBC quota (27 per cent) as Kunbis, reported PTI.

In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas, who comprise more than 30 per cent of the state's population, in education and government jobs under a separate category. However, Maratha community members led by Jarange have been insisting on the influential caste's inclusion in the OBC category.

Since August last year, the activist has launched multiple rounds of hunger strike in support of the Maratha quota. On June 13, Jarange suspended his indefinite hunger strike and gave the government one month to accept his demands.

(With inputs from PTI)