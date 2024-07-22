Maratha quota: Over 500 CCTV cameras installed across 4 towns amid protests

A residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke was set on fire by protesters in October 2023, while homes of former MLAs Amarsingh Pandit and Jaydatta Kshirsagar, and public property were vandalised in Majalgaon and Beed

Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in Maharashtra's Beed city and three other towns in Marathwada which had witnessed arson and vandalism during protests for Maratha quota last year, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, of the 516 CCTV cameras, 178 are installed in Beed city, 115 in Majalgaon, 90 in Ashti, and 133 in Parli city with funds worth Rs 15.4 crore received from the District Planning Committee.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange had earlier this month said that the Maharashtra government was not issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas despite finding 57 lakh supportive documents in the state and 5,000 in Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana and was conspiring to sow divisions in the community, reported the PTI.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalna, Manoj Jarange said that he would not rest till the community gets reservation under the Other Backward Classes segment as well as implementation of the state government's 'sage soyare' (those related by birth or marriage) notification.

The notification and some other measures to facilitate quota benefits for the Maratha community have been opposed by OBC leaders, who claim these moves will reduce benefits of their segment.

"The state government has found 57 lakh documents in Maharashtra and 5,000 in Hyderabad that prove Marathas are Kunbis. Despite this the government is making excuses and intentionally not granting reservation. The state government is conspiring to divide the community to undermine the Maratha movement," he said, according to the PTI.

Manoj Jarange said his July 13 deadline to give reservations to the Maratha community stands and there would be no going back on it, adding that he would not rest till the aims of the movement are achieved.

"The previous BJP and Congress governments granted 16 per cent quota to the Marathas and then reduced it to 13 per cent. The current government has given just 10 per cent. This will not stand legal scrutiny and that is why we are seeking reservation under the OBC category. The BJP and Congress are making false promises to the Maratha community," Manoj Jarange claimed, the news agency reported.

