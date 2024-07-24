Manoj Jarange has launched a fresh indefinite hunger strike over the quota demand since July 20 at his village in Jalna district

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

A court in Pune on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in connection with a 2013 cheating case after he failed to appear before it, his lawyer said, reported news agency PTI.

He had appeared before the Pune court on May 31 after an NBW was issued against him. The court then cancelled the NBW but imposed a penalty of Rs 500 on him.

"A hearing was scheduled today before the judicial magistrate here in the 2013 cheating case, but as Manoj Jaranage is currently on hunger strike, he could not be present," said advocate Harshad Nimbalkar, his lawyer, reported PTI.

"We will have him appear before the Pune court and get the NBW cancelled," Nimbalkar added, reported PTI.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Jarange and two others in 2013.

Jarange and co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of "Shambhuraje" in Jalna district and offered him Rs 30 lakh.

While Rs 16 lakh were paid, there was some dispute over the remaining money, leading to a complaint. The court then ordered the police to register a case.

"Jarange had secured anticipatory (pre-arrest) bail in the case in 2013. The police filed a chargesheet but no summons was issued to Jarange. The court took cognisance of the case in January 2024 and issued two summons to him," Nimbalkar said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Jarange launched his latest fast at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district on July 20 in support of his demands, including implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the OBC category.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, enjoys OBC status in Maharashtra. Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, making them eligible for quota in government jobs and education.

(With inputs from PTI)