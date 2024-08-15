Ajit Pawar said that the opposition parties cannot be neglected since they too represent the people

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday batted for an all-party meeting to discuss the Maratha quota issue.

Talking to PTI during his Jan Sanman Yatra, Ajit Pawar said that the opposition parties cannot be neglected since they too represent the people.

"Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange wants quota under OBC segment. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called an all party meeting to discuss the quota issue but the opposition stayed away. I don't know if the boycott was deliberate. It has been decided to seek their (opposition) time again," Ajit Pawar said, reported the PTI.

Hailing the Mukhyamnatri Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women get Rs 1,500 per month as aid if their annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh, Ajit Pawar said it will be launched on August 17 at an event in Balewadi here with beneficiaries getting money for July and August. The event will be attended by CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, according to the PTI.

It is a transparent scheme in which money is transferred to accounts linked to the beneficiary's Aadhaar, leaving no room for any illegality, Ajit Pawar Pawar added.

Slamming the opposition for calling it an election gimmick that would burden the exchequer, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he had presented 10 budgets and knew about finances.

Ajit Pawar said that his Jan Sanman Yatra was getting a good response from women, adding that schemes meant from them as well as farmers and youth were well received since beneficiaries include the poor and from all castes.

Speaking about seat sharing for the upcoming state polls, Ajit Pawar said he had spoken to Maharashtra CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis two to three times and the talks were positive.

Everyone wants to contest from maximum seats and a solution will be found, he added.

On being asked if the polls could be held in November, he said there was such a buzz but added the schedule was the prerogative of the election commission and "not in our hands".

Asked whether the mistake he alluded to in connection with the Baramati Lok Sabha fight between Supriya Sule and his wife Sunetra was political or personal, he said, "There is nothing deliberate on speaking about mistake. I am the master of my mind. I speak my mind. I am a straightforward person," the PTI reported.

Ajit Pawar said he now has the huge responsibility of leading his party (after the split).

"Till now (Sharad) Pawar saheb was our leader, our chief. When I joined politics, we were in the Congress and there were many leaders. In 1999, the NCP got formed. From 2004, I got more responsibility and I started enjoying my job. Now the final decision is mine," he said.

He refused to speak on the split in the Pawar household (due to the NCP's break up) and asserted such matters need not be discussed in an open forum just because he was a public figure.

"I am a public figure but I would not like to speak about my family. I will speak about my family within the family," he said.

On a question about chances of reuniting with Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM said, "I will only speak about my work and vision for Maharashtra. We will tell people to give us a chance again so that we can bring more funds for the state. The opposition is always negative."

Asked to compare bitter rivals CM Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar said, "Everyone is different in behaviour and temperament. But everyone works for Maharashtra's interests and development. Shinde has worked with Thackeray for several years. What happened between them only CM Shinde can say."

On former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's claims about moves to get Fadnavis and some other leaders arrested during MVA rule, Pawar said he knew nothing about the matter.

"I have never heard anything about this. I do not do any negative work. Everyone knows me. I do what I feel right," the NCP chief asserted.

(with PTI inputs)