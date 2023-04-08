Warm train journeys in snowy Kashmir valley

Indian Railways manufactures 95 coaches with special heating facility for the under-construction Jammu-Baramulla line

The Rajdhani Express trains with heaters will run exclusively on the Jammu-Baramulla rail line. Representation pic

The snowy Kashmir valley will get Rajdhani Express trains with heaters for the upcoming Jammu-Baramulla line, the Indian Railways (IR) has said.

The 111-km Jammu-Baramulla line, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) project, will be complete by the end of this year. Once ready, the IR can run trains straight from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, without any changes.

According to the details made available by the IR, Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab, is manufacturing four Rajdhani Express trains (about 95 coaches) with a special heating facility.

“Just like the AC trains, mounted units are provided on the roof of each LHB coach, which are controlled by a single microcomputer-based controller. Depending on ambient temperature, available modes of heating, ventilating, cooling and dehumidifying are selected and controlled,” an official said.

“Train services have been operating in snowfall on the existing corridors. Seven trains ply between Banihal and Budgam. Once all of them are linked, the four Rajdhani trains will be used exclusively for the line,” he added.

4

No. of Rajdhanis with heaters the line will get