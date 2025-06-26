These measures include the immediate covering of the VRTS, collaboration with start-ups and research institutes to develop innovative solutions, the formation of a joint committee for decision-making, and the drafting of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the bird menace

Plane takes off from Mumbai airport, which is in path of Versova Refuse Transfer Station. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Waste hub near airport set for overhaul amid bird hazard x 00:00

Days after the Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 275 lives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been directed to take concrete steps to address the growing concern over bird activity near the Versova Refuse Transfer Station (VRTS), which lies directly in the flight path of several aircraft taking off from Mumbai airport.

These measures include the immediate covering of the VRTS, collaboration with start-ups and research institutes to develop innovative solutions, the formation of a joint committee for decision-making, and the drafting of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the bird menace. The decision to prioritise the issue of bird activity at the VRTS was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the BMC, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Adani (airport operator), the Disaster Management Cell, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Department of Environment, Government of Maharashtra. It was chaired by Ashish Shelar, the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs.

A refuse transfer station is a facility where waste is temporarily dumped and segregated before being processed. Mumbai has four such stations, located in Mahalaxmi, Kurla, Gorai, and Versova. Solid waste from nearby areas is first brought to a transfer station and then sent to either the Deonar dumping ground or the Kanjurmarg waste processing facility.

What are the directives?

The BMC has been instructed to immediately cover the VRTS and construct a shed at the site to reduce bird activity. The tendering process for this must be initiated within 15 days. A detailed problem statement regarding the bird menace must be prepared and shared with all stakeholders. Start-ups, research institutions, and citizens will be invited to submit innovative solutions.

A joint committee comprising representatives from all departments present at Wednesday’s meeting will be formed to coordinate and monitor the implementation of these measures on a priority basis. The BMC has also been tasked with drafting a long-term, comprehensive strategy to mitigate the bird menace, ensuring both environmental compliance and public safety.

Pollution board guidelines

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, open landfills must be located at least 20 kilometres away from airports and airbases. In exceptional cases, this minimum distance may be reduced to 10 kilometres. However, the guidelines published in 2019 note that no specific siting criteria have been established for waste processing facilities.