Water pipeline bursts in Bandra

Updated on: 12 May,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Second such incident in the area within a fortnight

Water pipeline bursts in Bandra

The incident was reported around 3.30 pm near Badi Masjid in Bandra West. Pic/Twitter

Water pipeline bursts in Bandra
A water pipeline in Bandra burst on Thursday afternoon, in the second such incident reported within a fortnight, due to ongoing work on an infrastructure project. While the repair work was started immediately, areas in Mahalaxmi and near Bandra station will be affected.


The incident on Thursday was reported around 3.30 pm in a 9-inch water pipeline near Badi Masjid in Bandra West. Metro rail work is being carried out at the spot. In the previous incident, a 600- mm diameter inlet of the Pali Hill reservoir was damaged at Waterfield Road in Bandra West while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was carrying out pre-monsoon drain work.



Also Read: Maha: Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on May 12


“The water supply in some parts of Bandra and Mahalaxmi was affected due to the leakage. Emergency teams are present at the site and the repairs are underway,” a BMC official said, adding that the hydraulic department has taken up the repair work and the water supply will be restored soon.

9 inch
Diameter of affected pipe

