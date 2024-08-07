Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 9023 per cent

Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 90.23 per cent

Updated on: 07 August,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 90.23 per cent

Middle Vaitarna lake. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article
Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 90.23 per cent
x
00:00

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 90 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 13,05,948 million litres of water or 90.23 per cent.



Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 99.30 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 96.01 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 80.14 per cent, Bhatsa 87.79 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "light to moderate spells of rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.29 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.54 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metres is expected at 7.55 pm today.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK