Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > As rains in Mumbai take a break city witnesses high temperature

As rains in Mumbai take a break, city witnesses high temperature

Updated on: 30 July,2024 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Parts of Maharashtra also recorded low rainfall and some of the districts reported high temperature on July 30

As rains in Mumbai take a break, city witnesses high temperature

Mumbai witnessed rains last week. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
As rains in Mumbai take a break, city witnesses high temperature
x
00:00

After a consecutive spell of rains, Mumbai has been witnessing a break from the heavy downpour in the city. As Mumbai rains took a break, on Tuesday, the city witnessed high temperature.


According to a weather bulletin, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius was recorded in the city.



The bulletin stated that the Santacruz Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius was reported.


The city recorded on 9 mm rainfall until Tuesday evening, it said. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, said that the city and suburbs, for the next 24 hours, will be witnessing a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs. 

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs," the weather agency said. The IMD, in its weather update, further added that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts while there was no alert in place for Mumbai and Palghar. 

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same period. 

The BMC stated that in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, the island city recorded 11 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 11 mm of rainfall respectively. 

Meanwhile, parts of Maharashtra also recorded low rainfall and some of the districts reported high temperature on July 30.

The weather department's bulletin stated that the Chandrapur district in Maharashtra recorded highest maximum temperature on Tuesday.

It stated that the district recorded 33.2 degree Celsius on July 30 amid the monsoon season in the state.

The weather department said that in the state, the lowest minimum temperature was reported in Mahabaleshwar with 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai news indian meteorological department maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK