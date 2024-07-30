Parts of Maharashtra also recorded low rainfall and some of the districts reported high temperature on July 30

Mumbai witnessed rains last week. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article As rains in Mumbai take a break, city witnesses high temperature x 00:00

After a consecutive spell of rains, Mumbai has been witnessing a break from the heavy downpour in the city. As Mumbai rains took a break, on Tuesday, the city witnessed high temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a weather bulletin, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius was recorded in the city.

The bulletin stated that the Santacruz Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius was reported.

The city recorded on 9 mm rainfall until Tuesday evening, it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, said that the city and suburbs, for the next 24 hours, will be witnessing a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs," the weather agency said. The IMD, in its weather update, further added that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 26 degrees Celcius respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts while there was no alert in place for Mumbai and Palghar.

According to the IMD's Mumbai weather update, the Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 1882 mm since June 1 while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 2012.5 mm in the same period.

The BMC stated that in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, the island city recorded 11 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 11 mm of rainfall respectively.

Meanwhile, parts of Maharashtra also recorded low rainfall and some of the districts reported high temperature on July 30.

The weather department's bulletin stated that the Chandrapur district in Maharashtra recorded highest maximum temperature on Tuesday.

It stated that the district recorded 33.2 degree Celsius on July 30 amid the monsoon season in the state.

The weather department said that in the state, the lowest minimum temperature was reported in Mahabaleshwar with 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.