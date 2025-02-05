Due to urgent maintenance work on MIDC water supply pipeline, there will be a disruption in water supply in parts of Thane city, including Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra, the officials said

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday said that the water supply will be affected in parts of the district including Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra areas on Friday.

The TMC said that due to urgent maintenance work on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) water supply pipeline, there will be a disruption in water supply in parts of Thane city, including Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra.

The water supply will be cut off from Thursday, 6th February, at midnight (12:00 AM) and will remain unavailable until Friday, 7th February, at midnight (12:00 AM), it said.

The repair work will be carried out on the water pipeline from Katavi Naka to Mukund on the 12th Gravity Pipeline. After the repairs are completed, water supply will be restored at a lower pressure for the next few hours.

"The Thane Municipal Corporation requests residents to store enough water in advance and use it judiciously during this period," an official statement said.

Water supply to be affected for 30 hours in parts of Mumbai on Feb 5 and 6, says BMC

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), last week, on Friday announced that there will be a temporary water supply cut for 30-hours in parts of Mumbai on February 5 and 6, the officials said.

The areas including S, L, K East, H East, and G North wards of BMC will be affected during the period, they said.

The disruption will take place from 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, to 5 pm on Thursday, February 6, the BMC said.

According to the BMC, the water cut is due to the activation of a new 2400 mm diameter water pipeline between Powai Anchor Block and Maroshi Water Tunnel.

The work involves connecting the new pipeline by temporarily disconnecting the existing 1800 mm Tanasa East and West pipelines.

The areas affected by the water supply shutdown include parts of the following wards:

S Ward: Areas including Shri Ram Pada, Khindi Pada, Milind Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Bhayander Hill, Gautam Nagar, and others will face a complete water supply shut off on February 5 and 6, 2025.

L Ward: Areas such as Kajupada, Sundarbaug, and Maharashtra Katta in Kurla South will experience water disruptions on February 5, 2025. Water supply will be shut off in Kurla North areas on February 6, 2025.

G North Ward: Areas like Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, and AKG Nagar will face water cuts on February 5, 2025. Water supply will be disrupted in other parts of the ward on February 6, 2025.

K East Ward: Water supply will be cut off in areas including Marol, Vihar Road, and others on February 5, 2025. International Airport and surrounding areas will face a water supply disruption on both February 5 and 6, 2025.

H East Ward: Water supply will be completely shut off in Bandra Terminus and surrounding areas on both February 5 and 6, 2025.

"The residents are advised to store enough water in advance before the supply is cut off. During the disruption, people are urged to use water sparingly. After the work is completed, there may be a temporary supply of murky water. For safety, it is recommended that water be filtered and boiled before use," the BMC said.