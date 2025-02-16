Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC stated that PM Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation following the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. Authorities have launched an investigation, and a high-level committee has been formed.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) that claimed the lives of 18 people on Saturday.

According to ANI, she stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation, while Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"This is extremely unfortunate news. Eighteen people, including 14 women, lost their lives in the stampede. The Delhi Police is actively investigating this accident, and PM Narendra Modi is regularly monitoring the situation... We want the truth to emerge at the earliest, and the administration must take necessary action," she said.

The devastating incident took place around 10 pm at New Delhi Railway Station when thousands of devotees were attempting to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. Severe overcrowding at the station led to chaos, ultimately resulting in the deadly stampede.

As per ANI reports, the crisis was exacerbated by the sale of nearly 1,500 general tickets, causing an overwhelming surge in passengers. The congestion was particularly severe near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

NDRF Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary confirmed that the situation had been brought under control following swift rescue operations.

"...The situation is under control now. The injured have been evacuated... We received information about a stampede at platform no. 14 at the station... We are carrying out rescue operations," he said, as per ANI.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra highlighted that while authorities had anticipated large crowds due to the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage, the situation escalated within moments.

"We expected the crowd, but it all happened in a fraction of time, and hence this situation occurred. The fact-finding will be done by the Railways... After inquiry, we will get to know the reason behind the incident," Malhotra told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board, in an official statement on Sunday, announced the formation of a two-member high-level committee to investigate the cause of the stampede.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board, as per ANI.

Authorities continue to assess the incident, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.