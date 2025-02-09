Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > We were promised a better futureMumbai dabbawalas on Shiv Senas failure

"‘We were promised a better future’—Mumbai dabbawalas on Shiv Sena’s failure"

Updated on: 09 February,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Despite Shiv Sena’s assurances in its 2017 BMC vision document, Mumbai’s dabbawalas claim that only the Dabbawala Bhavan has been built, while other key promises remain unfulfilled. The community expresses growing frustration over the lack of action.

File Pic

Listen to this article
"‘We were promised a better future’—Mumbai dabbawalas on Shiv Sena’s failure"
x
00:00

Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas, known for their efficient lunchbox delivery system, have expressed disappointment over Shiv Sena’s failure to deliver on promises made in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Despite being in power for five years in the BMC and having Uddhav Thackeray serve as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for a period, the party has only fulfilled one of its commitments—the construction of Dabbawala Bhavan. The remaining pledges, which were aimed at improving the livelihoods of the dabbawala community, remain unfulfilled, leading to mounting dissatisfaction.


According to the 2017 BMC vision document, Shiv Sena had outlined a structured plan to uplift Mumbai’s dabbawalas, including:


  • Formation of an independent company – The plan was to organise Mumbai’s dabbawalas into a formalised entity to streamline operations and provide financial security.
  • Financial support of ₹5 crore in the first year – The newly established company was to receive financial backing from the government to ensure stability in its initial phase.
  • Assistance for bicycles, parking, education, and healthcare – The party had promised support for purchasing bicycles, setting up dedicated parking spaces, and securing educational and healthcare facilities for dabbawala families through corporate and social partnerships.
  • Construction of Dabbawala Bhavan – A dedicated building in Mumbai was to be constructed, providing an office and rest space for dabbawalas.


While the Dabbawala Bhavan has been completed, none of the other promises have been honoured, leaving the community feeling abandoned by the party.

Dabbawala representatives have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with Shiv Sena’s lack of action. They argue that despite repeated letters sent to Uddhav Thackeray regarding the pending initiatives, no steps were taken to address their concerns.

"It is a fact that except for the Dabbawala Bhavan, none of the promises from Shiv Sena’s vision document have been fulfilled. I have personally written several letters to Uddhav Thackeray regarding this, but no action was taken. If they had no intention of keeping their promises, they should not have made them in the first place," said Subhash Talekar, President of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

The frustration has led many dabbawalas to question the party’s credibility and commitment to the working-class communities of Mumbai. The association has now planned a formal meeting with Uddhav Thackeray to convey their grievances directly.

With the upcoming civic elections, the growing discontent among the dabbawalas could become a significant political issue, potentially influencing voter sentiment in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shiv sena uddhav thackeray brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK