Breaking News
On central govt website, Navi Mumbai playground is a wetland
Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers
Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides
Mumbai: 4,622 societies, govt & private premises told to trim trees by May end
Mumbai: Western Railway creating 5 waterways to ease track flooding
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weather update IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai parts of Maharashtra over the week

Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra over the week

Updated on: 02 May,2023 04:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Moreover, the meteorological centre issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra

Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra over the week

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra over the week
x
00:00

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 2, in its "District Forecast and Warnings" said that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai are very likely to receive light rain, and thunderstorms in the coming five days, May 2–6.


According to the forecast, the districts—Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhidurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Lautur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal —are very likely to receive what the meteorological centre stated as "thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places."



Also read: Eastern India may experience heat wave in May, says IMD


Moreover, the meteorological centre issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra.

The districts – Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nanded, and Latur – are very likely to witness “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds & hail at isolated places”.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai news mumbai weather Weather mumbai rains indian meteorological department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK