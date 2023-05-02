Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra over the week

Moreover, the meteorological centre issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 2, in its "District Forecast and Warnings" said that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai are very likely to receive light rain, and thunderstorms in the coming five days, May 2–6.

According to the forecast, the districts—Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhidurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Lautur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal —are very likely to receive what the meteorological centre stated as "thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places."

Moreover, the meteorological centre issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra.

The districts – Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nanded, and Latur – are very likely to witness “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds & hail at isolated places”.