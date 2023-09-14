Weather Updates: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, parts of Maharashtra to get more rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai said, heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely

Heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Green alert for Sindudurg, Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar

The weather department on Thursday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, etc and parts of Maharashtra for September 15.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai said, "Heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely."

In the weather bulletin, the weather department also issued a green alert for Sindudurg, Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday.

According to the weather forecast, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to continue at isolated places over Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue at few places over Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, at isolated places over Chandrapur , Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal. Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati , Akola, Washim and Buldhana.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 97.09 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 14,05,190 million litre of water or 97.09 per cent.

Despite the lake levels rising even after the incessant rain in Mumbai, the lake levels this year are still down as compared to the previous year.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with light rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs on September 14, 2023. This weather update comes after the city experienced varying levels of rainfall on the preceding day.

After a lull, the monsoon is back in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

According to the IMD’s forecast, widespread rainfall is expected in all regions of Maharashtra, including North Konkan, South Konkan, Goa, North Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, East Vidarbha, and West Vidarbha.

Mumbai and its neighboring areas can expect partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs for the next 24 to 48 hours. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 32-33°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27°C.